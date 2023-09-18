Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Logan Sepping, Ethan Turnbull accused of assaulting woman in Farmborough Heights break-in

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated September 18 2023 - 4:29pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A woman was kicked, punched, and choked inside her Farmborough Heights home after two men allegedly broke in and made off with her mattress, a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.