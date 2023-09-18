A woman was kicked, punched, and choked inside her Farmborough Heights home after two men allegedly broke in and made off with her mattress, a court has heard.
Logan James Sepping, 20, sought bail at Wollongong Local Court on Monday, after being charged with aggravated break and enter and inflicting actual bodily harm.
Defence lawyer Sam Karnib said Sepping disputed the accusations of violence with a "large portion" of it occurring at the hands of his alleged co-accused, Ethan Turnbull, who is facing the same charge.
Tendered court documents state the alleged victim, a 49-year-old woman, had on September 12 agreed to give Turnbull a bed frame and that she would let him know when he would be able to collect it.
Police will allege Turnbull, went to the woman's home about 8pm on September 15 and demanded she dismantle the frame, however she told him to come back.
It's alleged he returned with Sepping about 5pm the next day and entered the woman's home as she was dismantling the frame.
"Haven't you done that?" Turnbull allegedly said.
Police will allege Turnbull and Sepping started moving parts of the frame to the front lawn, as Turnbull declared he was also taking the woman's mattress.
"You can have the frame, but not the mattress ... I'm keeping it for my daughter," police claim the woman said.
The woman threw the last parts of the frame out the front door before quickly locking it, police say. She then ran to the back door and tried to push a heavy cupboard in front of it due to the lock being broken.
However the men allegedly pushed against the door which struck the woman in the head, prompting her to "scream for help".
Once inside, Turnbull allegedly choked the woman and drove her head into the cupboard. Police will allege he pulled her back up from the ground and choked her harder, while Sepping allegedly watched and laughed.
It's alleged Turnbull let go of the woman and walked towards the mattress however unleashed another assault against her as she tried to get up.
Meanwhile Sepping allegedly repeatedly kicked the woman in the thigh, before he then helped Turnbull carry the mattress out the front door.
The woman then to ran into the backyard and screamed for help. Police arrested the duo after seeing them carrying the mattress down Waples Road, Unanderra shortly after.
Sepping allegedly told police he went to the woman's home to help his friend and blacked out due to post traumatic stress disorder when the woman started screaming.
He maintained this position during his bail application, with Mr Karnib saying Sepping came "back to reality" when he saw Turnbull taking the mattress outside.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Dane Corran opposed Sepping's release and labelled the matter as "extremely serious".
"These are disgusting acts ... which have resulted in horrible injuries," Sgt Corran said, which include bruising to her neck and face.
Magistrate Claire Girotto opted to grant Sepping bail under the conditions he reside at Inverell, not contact his alleged co-accused or victim, and to attend all mental health appointments.
He will return to court in November.
