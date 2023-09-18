Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Wollongong man Rojan Niazi accused of destroying grandmother's antiques

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated September 18 2023 - 8:40pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Wollongong man who was deported home from America due to his "extensive" criminal record has been accused of destroying his grandmother's antique crystal during an erratic "tantrum".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.