A Wollongong man who was deported home from America due to his "extensive" criminal record has been accused of destroying his grandmother's antique crystal during an erratic "tantrum".
Rojan Niazi faced Wollongong Local Court from the police holding cells on Monday, charged with intimidation and destroying property.
The allegations against the 20-year-old come just two weeks after he arrived home after being deported for "criminal reasons" however the court was unable to access his American rap sheet before his bail application.
Tendered court documents state Niazi, who was living with his grandmother in Gwynneville, began lashing out and slamming doors on Friday.
Police will allege Niazi's behaviour escalated on Sunday afternoon when he started swearing at his grandmother while holding a knife. The woman, who became fearful, messaged her son to pick her up and take her to his home.
When the woman was taken home later that night, she found her "entire kitchen in disarray" with items broken on the floor. Meanwhile Niazi, who was allegedly asleep on the couch, awoke and confronted his grandmother and uncle.
Police will allege Niazi then threw a chair at his uncle which hit and damaged his grandmother's sentimental antique crystal bowls. Niazi's grandmother locked herself in a room of the house, while his uncle fled out the front door - both out of fear for their safety.
However Niazi allegedly followed his uncle and smashed a photo frame on a footpath, before he returned inside.
Police arrived shortly after and arrested Niazi. The court heard Niazi has diagnosed bipolar and schizophrenia, and is open about using performance enhancing drugs.
Defence lawyer Mark Allen said his client doesn't dispute that he "misbehaved" and that his actions won't "necessarily result in a jail sentence".
However Magistrate Claire Girotto said it's unknown whether such a punishment may be on the cards for the alleged "tantrum".
"We'll have to see what his US record says," she said.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Dane Corran opposed Niazi's release and pointed to how fearful his relatives were, noting his grandmother suffered a panic attack.
Niazi was granted bail and must report to Wollongong police station daily, comply with an apprehended violence order, and not go within one kilometre of Gwynneville.
He will return to court on October 5.
