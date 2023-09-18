Sporting codes to clash in Wollongong for a good cause

Illawarra cricketers and AFL players will play their respective sports against each other in Wollongong early next month to raise awareness and funds for mental health issues.
The Clash of the Codes, founded on the Central Coast of New South Wales last year, is a sporting initiative where cricket clubs and AFL clubs play each other in T20 cricket matches and AFL Nines matches.
"Nearly one in two Australians suffer with mental health disorders in their lifetime. I feel as a community we need to band together and let everyone who has some form of mental health issues know that we do care and that it is ' OK not to be OK '," Clash of the Codes founder Fiona Somerville said.
Part of Somerville's vision involves a plan to roll out this initiative across Australia, especially in Victoria and South Australia where both cricket and AFL football are very popular.
But first a Clash of the Codes event will be held at Figtree Oval in Figtree on Sunday, October 8.
Keira Cricket Club, University of Wollongong Cricket Club, Figtree Kangaroos AFL Club and University of Wollongong Bulldogs AFL Club will play three games of T20 cricket on the day.
A women's game and a men's T20 game will be played in the morning.
Then a barbecue fund-raising lunch will be provided followed by a short presentation by a mental health expert.
In the afternoon, a second men's T20 game will be played followed by the opportunity to network.
"Outside the Locker Room ( OTLR ) is excited to be involved in this amazing event - Clash of the Codes," OTLR CEO Todd Morgan said in a statement.
"OTLR's motto ' More Than Just A Game ' has never been more evident than on this day. Bringing together a community through the power of sport, bringing together two sporting codes as well as bringing awareness of mental wellbeing and support is a true testament to everyone involved.
"Sport is a great connector and Clash of the Codes is going to do this more and more. We are looking forward to the day and can't thank everyone enough for their hard work and support."
To date, the organising committee has attracted $4500 in sponsorship from Keira Cricket Club, Figtree Kangaroos AFL Club, South 32, UOW Cricket Club, UOW Bulldogs AFL Club, Resources Operators' Conference, BHB ( Big Hearted Bob ), Peter Somerville, Wollongong Business Advisors, Diskray, Filtech, Gyros Bros, Threadgate Urology and JPC Consulting.
Please contact Fiona Somerville at Fiona.clashofthecodes@gmail.com for further details or to sponsor and/or support future Clash of the Codes events.
