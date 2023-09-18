Sporting codes to clash in Wollongong for a good cause

Illawarra Mercurysport
Clash of the Codes initiative comes to Figtree Oval

Agron Latifi
September 18 2023
Wollongong Bulldogs AFL Club, University of Wollongong Cricket Club, Figtree Kangaroos AFL Club and Keira Cricket Club will take part in the Clash of the Codes event at Figtree Oval on October 8. Pictures by Mercury photographers.
Illawarra cricketers and AFL players will play their respective sports against each other in Wollongong early next month to raise awareness and funds for mental health issues.

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

