Report reveals the Illawarra's 50 most expensive streets

A small street in North Wollongong has been named the top street - in this instance, the most expensive on average - in the Wollongong area.
The result was perhaps a surprise to Mercury readers.
The top street in the area is Blacket Street, North Wollongong, which has an estimated median house value of $3,547,000, according to Suburbtrends.
Check out the list of the Illawarra's 50 most expensive streets.
Despite slashing the asking price by $1 million, the dilapidated 'Minnamurra Mansion' in Dunmore has so far failed to sell and been pulled from the market.
The property is a large run-down and unfinished two-storey building.
It's owned by prominent Melbourne horse breeder and builder David Moodie, in conjunction with Elizabeth Bay entrepreneur Tony Peterson.
An extensively renovated Thirroul home is for sale with a $6 million price guide.
The home has the potential to set a new price benchmark for a house in the in-demand suburb.
The luxe 'Inara' features five bedrooms, two bathrooms, a gym/games room, and a basement bar all styled with a blend of Japanese aesthetics and mid-century modern style.
See the "before and after" here.
Also in Wollongong's northern suburbs, an absolute oceanfront home with beach access at Wombarra has returned to the market with a significantly reduced asking price.
The property was listed in February, with a price guide of $5.6 million.
It's now for sale with a guide of $4.5 million to $5 million.
Selling agent, Vanessa Denison-Pender from McGrath said the owners were motivated to sell the property, "so we've got the price down to hopefully a price-point that's attractive to the market".
"It will be interesting to see if some of the homes in the area that are priced over the $5 million mark do sell in the current market," she said.
Half-a-dozen bidders have turned out on a warm Sunday morning to battle it out for a Kanahooka home at auction.
The property had been in the same family since the mid-1960s.
For this week's Under the Hammer, the selling agent gave us the lowdown on the sale.
Finally, don't miss the latest House of the Week. Wake up to the sound of waves lapping against the shore in this exquisite residence nestled along Shellharbour North Beach.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra Mercury property reporter
