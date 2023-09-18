Watch as jet skiers run wild near swimmers at Thirroul

Several jet skis came dangerously close to swimmers at northern Wollongong beaches in Thirroul on Sunday as scorching temperatures saw hundreds head to the beach.
Three jet skis, some with up to three passengers some of whom weren't wearing life jackets, were seen speeding between Thirroul and McCauleys Beach and up to Sandon Point about 2:45pm.
As the official start to swim season is September 23, there were no lifeguards or surf life savers on patrol who would normally police PWC (personal water craft) use so close to the shore.
At one point, a blue and white jet ski with three people on board rode near to the shore near the Aboriginal Embassy, seemingly metres away from three swimmers.
Minutes later another two jet skis coloured red on white, a man onboard one and three woman on another, sped along close to shore as four swimmers and three surfers watched the spray just metres away.
Learn the rules and locations where personal water craft (jet skis) are restricted in NSW.
In restriction zones, PWC must not be used for 'irregular driving' within 200m of a river bank or shore.
This means they must be operated generally in a straight line within 200m of the shoreline.
Examples of irregular driving are:
If rules are broken penalties apply.
