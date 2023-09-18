Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Watch as jet skiers run wild near swimmers at Thirroul

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated September 18 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jet skiers were pictured close to swimmers near Thirroul and McCauleys Beach on Sunday.
Jet skiers were pictured close to swimmers near Thirroul and McCauleys Beach on Sunday.

Several jet skis came dangerously close to swimmers at northern Wollongong beaches in Thirroul on Sunday as scorching temperatures saw hundreds head to the beach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.