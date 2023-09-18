Clare's all pumped up to tackle Ride Wollongong's all-abilities event

Clare Berry is on a mission: she wants to ditch her tricycle and ride a two-wheeler at the weekend's Ride Wollongong Festival of Cycling.
For 38-year-old Clare, a member of The Disability Trust's CycleAbility program, it's a chance to join in a community event. But, she says, it's also a little anxiety-inducing.
"I"m looking forward to being with it everyone because it's a good goal, but that's going to be the more nerve-wracking because you're with all the other people," she said.
Read more: Your guide to the Ride Wollongong Festival
CycleAbility coordinator Brad Heffernan, who has been working closely with Clare, is more confident.
"We want to have an all abilities ride at, at all events to make it a, a normal thing," Mr Heffernan said.
"It should be so everyone can involve themselves in everything - and that's what Clare's doing."
Clare's a regular at CycleAbility's "come and try" monthly events and now is reaping the rewards of her recent one-on-one coaching with Mr Heffernan.
"The ride also provides an opportunity for the community to see what is possible and available for individuals and their specific needs, allowing them to become more educated about cycling and hopefully raise awareness of how important it is for people to have a safe cycling environment," he said.
The all-abilities ride, a 1km affair which begins and ends on Marine Drive, is expected to attract about 40 riders, starts at 2.30pm. It will be followed by the families ride an hour later.
The Ride Wollongong Fetival of Cycling, proudly supported by South 32, will include a community expo, all-abiliHes exhibitors, local heroes, cycling-related workshops, food stalls and entertainment.
For more information on Ride Wollongong Festival of Vycling or to register for races, head to ridewollongong.com.au
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.