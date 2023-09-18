Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Free

Schools close doors following Rural Fire Service advice on extreme weather

By Newsroom
Updated September 19 2023 - 7:34am, first published 6:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Classrooms in four Eurobodalla Schools will be empty on September 19 as they close following advice from the Department of Education and Rural Fire Service about extreme weather. File photo.
Classrooms in four Eurobodalla Schools will be empty on September 19 as they close following advice from the Department of Education and Rural Fire Service about extreme weather. File photo.

Schools south of the Illawarra will keep their doors closed on Tuesday, September 19 following concerns over extreme fire risk.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.