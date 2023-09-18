Dangerous severe heatwave conditions are continuing in the Illawarra, with firefighters on alert as they urge people to take care.
Warm overnight temperatures made it difficult to sleep, with the mercury hovering in the early 20s in Bellambi and Kiama. It was a little cooler in Albion Park dropping to 10 degrees.
A severe heatwave warning continues for the Illawarra on Tuesday, September 19, with temperature to soar to 34 degrees in Albion Park and Bellambi, and 33 in Kiama.
The very hot conditions forced the closure of some schools on the South Coast.
The Bureau of Meteorology warns: "Severe heatwaves can be dangerous for many people, especially older people, babies, children, pregnant and breastfeeding women, people with medical conditions and people who are unwell".
A high fire danger rating is in place across the Illawarra and Shoalhaven, while a total fire ban has been declared for Greater Sydney and the Far South Coast.
"Hot and windy conditions are forecast across parts of the state," the NSW Rural Fire Service said.
"It's important you are ready to act and know what you'll do if threatened by fire. Remember to report unattended fires to triple-0 immediately."
Stay up-to-date with fires in your area by downloading the Hazards Near Me app.
