Illawarra Mercurysport
Home/Sport/Hawks

Illawarra Hawks vow to bounce back against Bullets after being blitzed by Melbourne United

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated September 19 2023 - 11:19am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illawarra Hawks player AJ Johnson tries to dribble past Melbourne United guard Matthew Dellavedova during their Blitz fixture at Gold Coast Convention Centre on Monday, September 18. Picture by Albert Perez/Getty Images for NBL
Illawarra Hawks player AJ Johnson tries to dribble past Melbourne United guard Matthew Dellavedova during their Blitz fixture at Gold Coast Convention Centre on Monday, September 18. Picture by Albert Perez/Getty Images for NBL

The Illawarra Hawks had no answer to triple Olympian Matthew Dellavedova and his Melbourne United side in their opening NBL Blitz fixture on Monday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from AFL
More from sports
'We need to have a chip on our shoulder': Hawks vow to bounce back after losing to Dellavedova-inspired United
Illawarra Hawks player AJ Johnson tries to dribble past Melbourne United guard Matthew Dellavedova during their Blitz fixture at Gold Coast Convention Centre on Monday, September 18. Picture by Albert Perez/Getty Images for NBL
Illawarra Hawks next Blitz fixture is against the Brisbane Bullets
Agron Latifi
No comments
Sporting codes to clash in Wollongong for a good cause
Wollongong Bulldogs AFL Club, University of Wollongong Cricket Club, Figtree Kangaroos AFL Club and Keira Cricket Club will take part in the Clash of the Codes event at Figtree Oval on October 8. Pictures by Mercury photographers.
Illawarra cricket and AFL clubs will participate in the event
Agron Latifi
No comments
Fight, cheap shot, six-of-the best: a grand final to remember
This scuffle broke out on the sidelines just after the full-time siren sounded in the first-grade Group Seven grand final between Gerringong Lions and Shellharbour Sharks. Picture by Anna Warr
It was a grand final to remember, on and off the field
Agron Latifi
No comments
How Franc Pierro turned his beloved Coniston team into grand final champs
Franc Pierro (right) celebrates with the grand final match winner, Matthew Floro. Picture by Adam McLean
Coniston won the Illawarra Premier League grand final.
Jordan Warren
No comments
More from Hawks Nest
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.