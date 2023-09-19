Illawarra Mercury
Set times and map released for Yours and Owls Festival at UOW

By Newsroom
Updated September 19 2023 - 10:14am, first published 10:13am
Flashback to the 2019 Yours & Owls Music Festival at Stuart Park, with the Thundamentals on stage. Picture by Anna Warr
The best in music and art, patrons of Yours and Owls at the University of Wollongong can watch some of the hottest acts across multiple stages - like Chet Faker, Hilltop Hoods, Meg Mac and Safia - with the set times for across October 14 and 15 now revealed.

