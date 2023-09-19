Set times and map released for Yours and Owls Festival at UOW

The best in music and art, patrons of Yours and Owls at the University of Wollongong can watch some of the hottest acts across multiple stages - like Chet Faker, Hilltop Hoods, Meg Mac and Safia - with the set times for across October 14 and 15 now revealed.
Flight Facilities has also been announced to perform a DJ set, while Pendulum will perform a full band set to have the crowd jumping.
This year five stages will be part of the mix, with the newly add Las Stage now in the mix, as a homage to the iconic venue on Globe Lane.
"We always want Yours and Owls to be a place for discovery, a place where you first stumbled across your new favourite band," said event co-founder Ben Tillman.
"There is so much up-and-coming talent in Australia we needed to add an extra stage to accommodate as many artists as we can."
The two-day event will also host a raft of arty workshops and performances in their "Metropolis Locale" area, which includes live art installations, a hair salon, a chill-out area made of sustainable furniture, comedy acts and more.
Organisers said moving the festival from Stuart Park to UOW provides several all-weather solutions to ensure Yours and Owls was more robust against all possible weather conditions - so they will see you there, rain, hail, and hopefully shine.
This is an 18+ event. A "weekender pass" is $289.95, individual days are $159.95. For more details, visit: https://yoursandowlsfestival.com.au/
Free train travel to Wolongong is included with your festival ticket*
