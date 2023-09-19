Tranquil sanctuary right on the beach

House of the Week
Bed 3 | Bath 3 | Car 3
Wake up to the sound of waves lapping against the shore in this exquisite residence nestled along Shellharbour North Beach.
The current owner Valerie Sherrell said the cottage is located just footsteps to the beach and the crystal clear water.
"The home is compact yet deceivingly spacious with beautiful high cathedral ceilings to give you the feeling you are up high looking out at the 180 degree view from the mountains to the west providing glorious sunsets and the glistening morning waves to the east," she said.
"North Beach is patrolled and to the right there is a more private beach called Nun's Beach as well as the Champagne Rock Pools for wading."
The home offers comfort and spaciousness in the three generously sized bedrooms, providing an inviting sanctuary while offering breathtaking water views.
The sunroom is a haven of relaxation with the warmth of natural light and captivating panoramas.
Meticulously designed bathrooms combine convenience and elegance, catering to the needs of the entire family.
Embrace the seamless blend of indoor and outdoor living, perfectly suited for entertaining guests or cherishing private moments amidst the waterscape.
The heart of the home is a spectacular kitchen adorned with high-end appliances.
"The kitchen is one of my favourite views with the prettiest vantage point looking out to the ocean, I enjoy doing the dishes and never use the dishwasher for this reason," Mrs Sherrell said.
This waterfront sanctuary celebrates coastal living at its finest while relishing in the comfort of modern living.
"We bought this property to downsize and for lifestyle and it has been perfect," Mrs Sherrell said.
"It is ideal for people with an open heart and positive attitude, like ourselves, who love life and appreciate mother nature in all its glory, because that is what you get. From the frolicking dolphins to the electrical storms out to sea and the mesmerising sunsets. No two days are the same."
Indulge in the nearby amenities, including boutique shops, gourmet dining venues and vibrant entertainment options.
"We often stroll to Shellharbour Village, it's about a six minute walk to our favourite restaurants and coffee shops," Mrs Sherrell said. "We also ride our electric bikes to the newly developed marina at Shell Cove."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.