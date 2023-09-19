A Kangaroo Valley estate that earns hundreds of thousands of dollars a year as a holiday getaway - and boasts its own peninsula - is for sale with a guide of $12 million.
'Lake David' is located on Jacks Corner Road, Kangaroo Valley.
Located on a private peninsula setting fronting Lake Yarrunga, 'Lake David' is a 44-acre estate with 20 acres of cleared, usable land.
Selling agent, Nick Dale from Belle Property Berry said the property grosses $380,000 to $400,000 a year as a short-term holiday rental.
"Some people have been going there every year for ten years," Mr Dale said.
CoreLogic records show the property previously sold in November 2020 for $7,656,250.
Mr Dale said that was an off-market sale to a Sydney-based corporate group that planned to "do something big down there".
"Before they got a chance to take it anywhere, the group was dissolved," he said.
"In 2022, one of the executives bought it out, thought he'd manage it through and sell it down the track, which is what he's doing now."
The main residence features eight bedrooms. The king's wing contains a large ensuite, a private sitting room, and a walk-in robe. Three other bedrooms contain ensuites, while some have built-in wardrobes.
The living wing encompasses a family room and billiards room, while the gourmet chef's kitchen, fitted with twin ovens, flows into a dining area that can accommodate a table for 16.
There's also a solar-heated pool, jacuzzi, and sunlit terraces.
Since it was previously sold, the property has undergone some cosmetic work, as well as road improvements.
Mr Dale said the home could remain as a holiday rental, or it could become a private family holiday retreat, depending on the buyer's plans.
"It's just so remote, so private," he said. "You could fly a helicopter in.
"It's one of the most fun places, it has everything - the lake, tennis courts, pool."
Mr Dale said the property was proving popular with prospective buyers from Sydney, and had received some inquiries from overseas.
"I don't think many people would know that you can get a rural holding that owns its own peninsula in Kangaroo Valley. I don't think people think that's even possible.
"But to own your own peninsula in any area is unique, and that's its standout feature.
"There's also no neighbours, a lot of cleared land to play with, endless things to do, and a big, beautiful house as well."
The property also features a full-sized tennis court, vast lawns, and several lake launch spots are at the property's disposal for water-related activities.
Also featured is a manager's retreat, a second dwelling featuring a king bedroom with an ensuite, an open-plan lounge and a kitchen.
'Lake David' is being sold fully furnished with all accompanying equipment.
