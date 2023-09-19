Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Budget

All the Illawarra projects funded in Labor's first budget in a decade

Connor Pearce
Kate McIlwain
By Connor Pearce, and Kate McIlwain
Updated September 19 2023 - 3:59pm, first published 12:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After years in opposition, NSW Labor handed down its first budget in more than a decade on September 19.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.