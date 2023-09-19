All the Illawarra projects funded in Labor's first budget in a decade

After years in opposition, NSW Labor handed down its first budget in more than a decade on September 19.
Treasurer Daniel Mookhey described it as "the beginning of a new age of public investment", with the budget treading a fine line between curbing debt and delivering relief amid rising living costs.
Labor also had to fund its own election promises in areas like roads, health and education.
Here's what was listed specifically for the Illawarra.
Residents in the rapidly growing suburbs of West Dapto and Albion Park can look forward to new schools in their area, but when these will arrive is unclear.
This Budget will spend $682.7 million on four new primary schools and 10 new high schools across the state, including planning for a new primary school at West Dapto and in Calderwood and planning for a new high school in Flinders.
Dapto High School will also receive a new covered outdoor learning area and Minnamurra Public School will have a new nature playground funded.While money is allocated for these projects, the Budget does not specify a start or finish date.
Money will also go towards upgrades to two TAFE campuses.
At Wollongong TAFE, $2,500,000 will be spent on the renewable energy training facility to be completed by 2024 and at Dapto TAFE $5m will be spent on the armed active offenders facility, also to be completed by 2024.
$117 million allocated in this year's budget for Shellharbour Hospital and integrated services project, with $477 million over the next four years.
The completion date has been pushed out by a year compared to last year's budget papers, and is now listed as 2029.
The project includes delivery of other services, including a Warrawong Community Health Centre, and the decommissioning and relocation of services at Port Kembla Hospital, which is already underway.
The estimated total cost of the project, which started under the previous government and has had $36.4 million spent so far, is $721.9 million
There is $21.9 million to improve Wollongong Hospital.
The improvements at Wollongong - an election commitment from Labor - will include $7.85 million for medical imaging services to provide a new CT scanner and MRI, and $2 million to improve radiation treatment services for cancer patients.
There will also be a promised $12 million to start the planning and design work for the future redevelopment of the hospital, which the government plans to turn into a "nationally significant" health precinct.
There is $2 million in 2023/24 to refurbish the Illawarra Women's Trauma Recovery Centre, which will open in a temporary location in Shellharbour.
Further south, there are $7.5 million in upgrades at Milton Ulladulla, also an election promise, which will include a CT scanner, $1.5 million to upgrade the Community Cancer Services Centre and $500,000 to start facility master planning, including a return of birthing services.
The government will also continue to deliver the new $438 million Shoalhaven Hospital, with $56 million allocated this financial year.
The 2023 NSW Budget has set aside millions for projects addressing the Illawarra's transport network, however some other projects have got the chop.
The government is continuing to fund planning works for Picton Road, with expenditure over the next four years to reach $108.9 million.The budget allocated $9.3 million to be spent this year.
Making good on their election promises, the budget has allocated $1m each to begin planning work on Bulli bypass and the on/off-ramps to the M1 near Dapto.
While the money is allocated this year, the Budget papers note neither have a start or finish date.
Over four years, the NSW government will spend $20m on the Bulli bypass and $10m on the Dapto M1 ramps.
The government previously announced that Shellharbour and Kiama councils will have access to its regional road repair fund.
The Illawarra's rail network will benefit from the $2.7 billion spend on the More Trains More Services upgrades on the Sydney Trains network but fast rail plans have been cut, following the Kenofski Infrastructure Review.
The delayed delivery of the new Mariyung fleet will continue to progress with $1.2 billion over the next four years and $429,035,000 in 2023-24 to get the stalled rollingstock on the tracks in the Illawarra, Hunter and Blue Mountains.
Planning and construction continues, but with no clear idea when the project will be completed. The spend for 2023-24 will be $35.4m and $277.8m over the next four years.
This project is dependant on funding from the Australian Government, and is on the list of projects being audited by the federal government.
Treasurer Daniel Mookhey said the state was looking forward to the outcome of the audit and would make sure NSW projects received a fair share of infrastructure funding.
The budget includes $16 million for a condition assessment of Venues NSW assets in Newcastle and Wollongong. There is also $8 million in 2023/24 for the annual capital plan at Wollongong Entertainment Centre.
Like in last year's budget, $80.4m has been set aside for the Illawarra Mountain biking network and the Great Southern Walk (along with the Gardens of Stone Walk). The budget papers say $73.9 million will be spent between now and 26/27. Construction on the mountain biking started in September.
There is $6.9 million for the two Illawarra projects in 23/24.
The budget includes $26.8 million to expand the remit of the 24-Hour Economy Commissioner to cover Wollongong, the Central Coast and Newcastle, in an effort to revitalise the city after dark.
In line with Heathcote MP Maryanne Stuart's election commitment, Helensburgh Police Station will be upgraded, with $3m to be allocated over four years to the project.
Fire stations in Thirroul, Helensburgh and Coledale will share in $5 million in upgrades - along with Engadine and Sutherland.
The government will also continue its response to the 2022 Flood Inquiry, which will take place at Wollongong's SES headquarters, funding the remaining $10.9 million in 23/24.
There is also $948,000 in this financial year for Smart Flood and Storm Inteliigence Sensing out of the Wollongong SES headquarters.
Aside from the planning money for new schools and M1 access, $19.2 million has been allocated in 23/24 for Sydney Water Corporation to do work on West Dapto water. This project has an estimated total cost of $138.6 million and is due to be complete in 2026.
