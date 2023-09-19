Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

RFS issues catastrophic fire danger alert for Far South Coast

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
September 19 2023 - 12:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A NSW Rural Fire Service truck. File picture
A NSW Rural Fire Service truck. File picture

An urgent warning of catastrophic fire danger has been issued to residents on the Far South Coast for Tuesday, September 19.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.