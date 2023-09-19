An urgent warning of catastrophic fire danger has been issued to residents on the Far South Coast for Tuesday, September 19.
The alert was issued just after midday as strong winds and very hot temperatures increased the risk of fire.
"Due to stronger than forecast winds along the Far South Coast, catastrophic fire danger is expected this afternoon," the NSW Rural Fire Service warning said.
"For your survival, avoid being in fire risk areas today.
"Stay up-to-date, review your bush fire survival plan and know what you will do if a fire threatens."
No change has been made to the fire danger rating in the Illawarra/Shoalhaven which is at 'high'.
A total fire ban is in place for the Far South Coast and Greater Sydney today (Tuesday, September 19).
At 12.45pm, there were 117 fires burning across NSW, none are at 'watch and act' or 'emergency level'.
Illawarra RFS' David Hitchens said there are currently no out-of-control fires burning in this area.
Volunteer firefighters are on standby across the Illawarra, and Mr Hitchens said they may be deployed to fight out-of-area fires this afternoon.
Stay up-to-date with fires in your area on the Hazards Near Me app.
The Illawarra is sweltering during a dangerous severe heatwave, with temperatures predicted to soar to 34 degrees.
"Severe heatwaves can be dangerous for many people, especially older people, babies, children, pregnant and breastfeeding women, people with medical conditions and people who are unwell," the Bureau of Meteorology warns.
