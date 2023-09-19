Lincoln Tighe feels no pressure heading to Scotland to play in the prestigious Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.
The Wollongong golfer is content his game is where it needs to be as he gets set to play at one of the richest golf tournaments on the European Tour.
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is the only annual professional event held at the historic home of golf, Old Course at St Andrews, alongside the Championship Course at Carnoustie and 'modern classic', Kingsbarns.
Tighe was invited to compete in this DP World Tour event after enjoying his most successful year on tour.
The 33-year-old came in the top 10 in the Australian PGA Order of Merit last year.
"This was my best result from 12 years on tour. I was quite happy with how I played," Tighe said.
"I lost in a play-off twice last year on tour at the Victorian PGA and the Hunter Valley TPS event.
"I also came third in the New South Wales Open last year. I'm feeling good and playing well."
The Port Kembla Golf Club ambassador said he was looking forward to heading to Scotland next week, even though he expects it to be cold and windy.
"I'm not too sure what to expect but my game's where it needs to be," Tighe said.
"I just need to get over there and try to have some fun and not put too much pressure on myself. I just have to let it go, that's when I play my best."
Tighe added a stable life on and off the course was helping him flourish in all facets of his life.
"I guess as I get older you realise that there's more things in life to than just playing golf and stuff," he said.
"I'm playing a bit more free and not worrying so much, which is good as I'm just sort of finding out what works for me after all these years."
Tighe will fly out to Scotland on September 27.
He plans on playing three practice rounds before the tournament starts from October 5-8.
One of those practice rounds will be with Ryan Fox, the New Zealand golfer who won last year's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.
"I've organised a practice round with Ryan Fox. He might be able to give me some pointers on how to guide me around the course, which would be fantastic."
