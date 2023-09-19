A home in Mount Saint Thomas has been partially destroyed by fire, with the owner and their pet left running for their lives.
Thick, black smoke was visible across the suburb when the blaze erupted just after 2pm, in the Ocean Street home on Tuesday, September 19.
"A rear deck and a rear room have been totally destroyed," Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Andrew Erlik said.
"The roof has collapsed at the rear.
"The remaining of the property would have smoke, heat and water damage."
The fire was so ferocious that the next door neighbour's home received heat damage during the emergency, Inspector Erlik said.
"The cladding's melted and burnt, but it didn't get inside the house," he said.
"Luckily it's only superficial or cosmetic."
Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera inside the neighbour's house to ensure the fire did not spread inside.
Paramedics and police are also at the scene. Nobody has been injured.
At this stage the cause of the fire is unknown.
