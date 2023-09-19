This is the muck-up day photo TIGS didn't want anyone to see

It's the photo The illawarra Grammar School didn't want anyone to see: some of its graduating Year 12 students swapping uniforms.
What the students believed to be a harmless muck-up day stunt went close to derailing the remainder of the week's activities before their last day of school on Friday.
So incensed were school leaders by the group's action that a pointed letter to Year 12 parents and carers addressed the issue.
"... some Year 12s were sent home after causing a disruption to the calm, orderly way we wish to conclude the term's proceedings," the note, signed by Head of Senior School, Neil Hackett read.
The message delivered to students, they say, was very different.
"Everyone was in class, I'd say about five students actually saw us walking through the school at the time - and we went straight into the common room," one student, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said.
"It was over in a matter of minutes."
Yet, they said, the school threatened to exclude students from graduation, a barbecue, and even an annual school trip to Jamberoo.
The Mercury asked the school to address these claims but the specifics were not mentioned in the school's statement.
It read, in part: "On Monday 18 September, a number of students attended School not wearing the appropriate uniform.
"There was no disruption to learning and all scheduled end-of-year events for our graduating class are proceeding as normal. We look forward to celebrating their graduation milestone this Friday."
It also mentioned that uniforms "play a part in facilitating the learning process by creating a sense of belonging and community amongst students ..."
Yet again, the teens' understanding of the situation differs.
"A teacher had said to us the school was concerned with its reputation," the student said.
"After the Mercury's article on the same-sex marriage clause, particularly as we gender-swapped uniforms, they thought it would look like a protest.
"It was never a protest - it was a little joke and most parents were aware it was happening."
The school's executive came into the spotlight in June 2023 when parents from TIGS spoke out against a directive requiring the principal to sign a statement saying marriage is only between a man and a woman.
More furore followed in August when parents questioned the process which resulted in Dr Julie Greenhalgh being selected as the successful candidate.
One parent, who watched the Year 12 group from a distance, is now reconsidering her children's future at the school after what she believes is an over-reaction.
"I thought it was hilarious - good harmless, light-hearted fun," she said.
"I'm worried about the message the school leadership is giving to the kids and the community.
"Why do they care if girls are wearing pants and boys are wearing dresses?
"Shouldn't we be teaching our kids that clothes don't have a gender and a social construct? Deal with real problems."
Both the student and parent are adamant the school executive has a communication problem.
"It's sad neither of us can speak freely because of potential retribution," the parent said.
"It's a shame TIGS focuses so much of its energy on punishing students rather than correcting attitudes and making a community that's positive," the student said.
