An emergency operation is unfolding in Clifton, with police, fire and ambulance crews called to the area.
Just after 6.30am on Wednesday, September 20, emergency services were called to Seacliff Bridge on Lawrence Hargrave Drive after a body was located on rocks below.
A Toll rescue helicopter is in the air overhead, with rescue crews on the ground.
"An operation involving Police Rescue is currently underway to recover the body," a NSW Police spokeswoman said.
No further details were provided on the deceased.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.