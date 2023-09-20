University, Albion Park claim Illawarra South Coast hockey victories

The Illawarra South Coast women's hockey crown is heading to the University of Wollongong after the Students took down premiers Albion Park 2-1 in Saturday's grand final.
The decider saw Uni finally defeat Park after three heavy defeats in the round games, and sees them avenge last season's 5-2 defeat on grand final day. Both teams were at full strength with Park only missing striker Kelsey Hughes who recently took up a hockey contract in Austria.
It was a game full of pace with University captain Maddison Rosser hitting the winner in the second half after the teams were level 1-1 in the first half.
Rosser was elated with the win, saying her team needed to execute well and capitalised on the opportunities early in the game thus regaining the title - last won by them in 2020 - from Albion Park.
"This team was only our third game all season with our entire Uni team," Rosser said
"Throughout the year we have 35 players in our first grade squad and have found it difficult to have consistency.
"We have had multiple injuries and players away on sporting and work commitments."
University came into the game full of confidence after claiming a preliminary final win over Wests and a minor semi victory over Fairy Meadows.
The Students opened the score in the third minute when Lucinda Preeo scored a drag flick, but five minutes later, Park captain Emma McLeish equalled scores with a scorcher from the top of the circle.
After a scoreless second quarter, Rosser found the winner in the 10th minute of the third quarter from a rebound shot initiated by a move from Miri Maroney. Park tried desperately for the equaliser in the fourth quarter with Montana Marsh missing two penalty corners, but the Students' defence stood firm to keep the score at 2-1.
Meanwhile, Albion Park retained the Illawarra South Coast men's hockey major premiership, outpacing Wests Illawarra 5-1 in a fast-paced match at Unanderra on Sunday.
It was homegrown Kookaburra Blake Govers' two world class drag flicks inside the first 10 minutes of the game that ignited the Eagles route to victory.
Govers was brought into the game after clearances from both Hockey Australia and Hockey NSW and a recent ruling from the Illawarra body, which allows current Australian players to play for their former clubs in the finals series. National players are on a break from training in Perth, allowing Govers to come home to play for Park and inspire some of Illawarra's hockey players.
However, Govers was being booed by a section of the crowd each time he scored a goal, perhaps expressing their disapproval of being allowed to play in the grand final.
"It was disappointing to see this behaviour at the biggest game of the year. It was for the future of hockey in this region to see a local Kookaburra playing at home," Govers said.
"The game was very competitive and Wests played well until the end of the game."
Park coach Jack Hayes said it wasn't an easy win as the Devils kept coming back, but his boys got the job done.
"The game was pretty well split for the first half," Hayes said. "We ran away with it in the end like we have all year."
Park started the game on a high note in the second and seventh minutes of the first quarter when Govers put away two rocket like drag flicks into the top right corner of the goal, which Wests' goalkeeper Ben Robinson will never forget. With a minute to go in this quarter, Tom Miotto replied with drag flick past Park keeper Nathan Ackroyd, taking the score to 2-1.
Govers was on the mark again in the second quarter after an error by Wests' Sam Wright-Smith in the circle but Robinson in goal cleared the danger. Tempers then flared in the second half with the umpires handing out four yellow cards to the Devils and one yellow to the Eagles.
Sydney player Christian Halyard made it 3-1 for Park in the third quarter from a brilliant tomahawk hit from the top of the circle before Wests had a chance to come back but Tom Dolby just missed from a penalty corner.
The Devils pushed forward in the final quarter with two penalty corners, but Abe Unicomb and Dolby could not get past Ackroyd between the posts.
Hayes made it 4-1 in the sixth minute when he ran across the middle into the circle and saw his shot hit the boards through the keeper's pads. With five minutes to go, the Eagles made sure of victory when Riley Lloyd scored from a rebound after Josh Mayo's penalty corner hit for a final 5-1 scoreline, which was a similar result to their semi-final win.
In defeat, Wests coach David Rieck said it was disappointing not to face the Park team they played all year, adding that both teams and the competition deserved that.
"Again you can't beat Wests' control and resolve to get back into the game at 3-1 down creating multiple chances, but we were just unable to convert," Rieck said.
In the other grades, University beat Park 4-3 in second grade, Park beat Wests 2-1 in thirds, Wests beat St. George Basin 7-1 in fourths and Avondale beat University Gold 3-2 in fifth grade.
