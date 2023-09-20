Illawarra Mercury
University, Albion Park claim Illawarra South Coast hockey victories

By Tony de Souza
Updated September 20 2023 - 12:45pm, first published 10:05am
University of Wollongong celebrate after winning the Illawarra South Coast women's hockey grand final on Saturday.
The Illawarra South Coast women's hockey crown is heading to the University of Wollongong after the Students took down premiers Albion Park 2-1 in Saturday's grand final.

