An aspiring rugby league player accused of raping an 18-year-old woman after meeting at a Fairy Meadow music festival will fight the allegations in a trial.
Mikaira Donald Selwyn, a scaffolder who also played league for St Marys in Sydney, dialled into Wollongong Local Court from custody wearing prison greens.
The 24-year-old pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to one count of sexual intercourse without consent.
Documents previously tendered to the court state Selwyn allegedly met a woman and her friend at a reggae music festival held at Thomas Dalton Park on February 4.
Police will allege Selwyn, a group of his friends, and the two women went back to Selwyn's hotel where they had drinks, before Selwyn and the complainant then allegedly got a taxi to her accommodation.
It's alleged the woman told Selwyn he could sleep on the couch however he instead climbed onto her bunk bed where the pair started kissing.
Selwyn allegedly tried to put his penis near the woman's vagina despite her saying up to seven times she did not want to have sex.
Police will allege he then raped her, prompting the woman to tell him to "get the f--- out".
The complainant called her father and Selwyn was arrested that night. He has remained behind bars since.
Selwyn will next face Wollongong District Court on October 24 where he will received his trial date.
