Dragons legend Steve Morris recovers after emergency brain surgery

Dragons legend Steve Morris is out of hospital and recovering after suffering a stroke at a Kiama cafe.
Central Perk Cafe owner Cameron Thomas leapt into action when the former Red V halfback collapsed last week.
Affectionately known as "Slippery", the former Australian and NSW representative is on the path to recovery after undergoing emergency brain surgery in Sydney. It's understood he suffered a blood clot on his brain.
Morris - the father of popular rugby league twins Brett and Josh - was catching up with loved ones outside Central Perk Cafe when he suddenly collapsed on his chair.
Alerted by customers to the problem, Thomas - a former policeman - took charge.
"My ex-cop background kicked into gear as soon as I walked out the front," Thomas told the Mercury.
"By the time I got to him, I noticed that he was slurring his words and paralysis had kicked in on the left side. His face had dropped a bit and he obviously had no feeling or motion on his left side through to his legs.
"We propped him on the chair and supported him, and I was obviously on the phone to Triple Zero. I told them that we needed an ambulance as soon as possible because it looked like he was having a stroke.
"I went through the (first-aid) process with him, kept him calm and stablised him on the chair. I then jumped on his phone and rang one of his sons to tell they what happened, and they came down to comfort and assist Steve as well."
It is understood the 66-year-old had surgery at Sydney's Princes of Wales Hospital and is now on the road to recovery.
Morris' wife Stacey has expressed her gratitude and said her husband "could have had a different outcome".
"I am so very grateful to the owner Cam and the people dining at Central Perk in Kiama yesterday who helped my beautiful husband Stephen, who suffered a massive stroke and their quick response saved his life," she wrote.
"He's doing quite well actually," Thomas said.
"Steve is one of our regulars. He's pretty much here every day reading the paper and having a coffee."
Morris played 247 games during his decorated rugby league career, including 187 with the Dragons. His list of accolades include winning the 1979 premiership with St George.
St George Illawarra chief executive officer Ryan Webb wished the club legend all the best.
"As a club, we were shocked to hear of the recent health concerns suffered by Steve Morris," he said.
"Steve is a legend of the Red V and is a wonderful man. We wish him all the best with his recovery ahead."
