Illawarra rev-heads will have a chance to get an up-close view of Australian motorsport royalty when the Peter Brock Trophy comes to town next week.
As the countdown continues until the 60th anniversary of Bathurst 1000, the prestigious silverware is being taken on a tour of regional NSW - which includes a stop at the Flagstaff Hill carpark on Tuesday, September 26 from noon to 2pm.
The trophy is awarded to the winners of the gruelling Bathurst 1000 race.
Supercars chief executive officer Shane Howard said it was a great opportunity for fans to check out the "most famous piece of silverware in Australian motorsport".
"The second week of the tour coincides with NSW and ACT school holidays so we expect plenty of families to come along and see the Peter Brock Trophy in locations it has never visited before," he said.
"We're expecting more than 200,000 fans to attend this year's event at Mount Panorama and we hope to see many familiar faces between now and then as part of this first-ever roadshow."
