'No delays' on Shellharbour Hospital despite new 2029 completion date

Health bureaucrats say that the new Shellharbour Hospital will definitely be completed by its original 2027 deadline - despite the fact that the state budget now lists the completion as two years later.
The NSW Government has allocated $36.4 million to the new Shellharbour Hospital project in the next financial year, with $117 million already spent on the project which began under the previous government.
There will be $477.9 million spent over the next four years, according to the budget papers.
The NSW Government is providing $570 million for the project, with the remaining funding being provided from the Commonwealth Government.
In 2021, then NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said he hoped the $721 million project would be up and running by 2027.
However, since then, the completion date of the program has been inching back in budget papers.
In the 2022 budget it was listed as 2028, and this year, in Labor's September 19 budget, it was listed as 2029.
However, NSW Health Infrastructure said the actual completion date was the same.
"Work on the more than $700 million New Shellharbour Hospital and Integrated Services Project is on track, with main works construction anticipated to commence in mid-2024, with completion of the new hospital expected in 2027," a spokesperson said.
"The 2029 date referred to in the 2023-24 NSW Budget refers to the financial completion of the project, not the practical completion of the more than $700 million New Shellharbour Hospital and Integrated Services Project."
While the development of a new hospital at Dunmore is the centrepiece of the Shellharbour Hospital project, it also includes the state's purchase of the former IRT aged care building in Bulli, refurbishment of two inpatient units at Wollongong Hospital and a new community healthcare facility in Warrawong.
It is understood all parts of the integrated services project will be completed by the 2027 deadline.
Financial completion dates involve the finalisation of all commercial payments and confirmation that all contractual obligations have been met, which can occur 12 to 18 months after the building is ready for commissioning and occupation by patients and staff.
The State Significant Development Application was recently lodged to the Department of Planning by Health Infrastructure.
Health Infrastructure, along with the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District will be holding a series of community pop up sessions in October about the plans.
