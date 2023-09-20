Illawarra Mercurysport
Shane Millard named as St George Illawarra Dragons new recruitment manager

Updated September 20 2023 - 12:51pm, first published 11:46am
Shane Millard, centre, back in his 2002 playing days with the Dragons. Picture by Kirk Gilmour
Shane Millard, centre, back in his 2002 playing days with the Dragons. Picture by Kirk Gilmour

The much-travelled Shane Millard is back in Dragons colours, as the club's recruitment and pathways manager.

