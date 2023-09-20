The much-travelled Shane Millard is back in Dragons colours, as the club's recruitment and pathways manager.
He will work closely with new coach Shane Flanagan, Dragons general manager of football Ben Haran said.
"This is a significant role for the club and one that works closely with the head coach," Haran said.
"We have been patient in filling this role but with Shane Flanagan confirmed as our head coach moving forward this was a crucial next step.
"Shane brings a wealth of rugby league knowledge and experience and has great connections and strong relationships across the game
"We look forward to him helping the club build a strong playing list and bring through that next generation of Dragons over the coming seasons."
The former Roosters, Magpies and South Sydney hooker has spent the past two years working at the Bulldogs as the club's head of pathways and academy coach.
Millard also coached Illawarra's SG Ball team to a grand final loss to Penrith in 2016 - a side which featured Dragons centre Zac Lomax.
After coach Anthony Griffin's departure earlier earlier this year, Millard's name was one of numerous thrown around amid the frenetic discussions.
Millard's long playing career, which included a season at the Dragons in 2002, spanned 12 seasons and two hemispheres.
