After a record-breaking heatwave, the Illawarra will have some reprieve late Wednesday with the temperature expected to plummet by 15 degrees.
Wednesday saw tops of 33 in Albion Park and 32 in Wollongong around 12.30pm, but a cool change set to sweep through in the evening should see the temperature drop to around 15 degrees overnight, and peak at 19 degrees on Thursday.
Weatherzone meteorologist James Rout said hot westerly winds were driven by a cold front that was crossing Tasmania and Victoria, while the heat was intensified as the winds were "blown down the escarpment".
Mr Rout said showers were expected for Thursday but to dry off for the weekend before the long-range forecast was predicting a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms mid-next week.
The weekend should see average spring-time temperatures closer to the September average with Wollongong and Albion Park forecast to hover around 20 degrees and partly cloudy.
The long-range forecast predicts temperatures to rise to the low to mid-20s on Monday and Tuesday next week with the sun to show its face also.
"It shouldn't be the same sort of heatwave that we've seen the last few days, because that [cold front] system should be moving faster through," Mr Rout said.
"But looking to October it should be looking dry than usual."
It comes after nearly a week of sweltering conditions, with temperature records broken twice.
Kiama residents have sweated through 34.5-degree heat on Tuesday, the hottest September day for the town since records began in 1897.
The weather station at Bellambi recorded a high of 33.9 degrees on Tuesday, hotter than the 33.3 degrees of Saturday - which to that point was the hottest September day it had seen since opening 35 years ago.
Albion Park peaked at 34.7 degrees, at 12.30pm - same as Monday's max, making both days the equal hottest for the suburb since at least 1999.
The heat, combined with winds, has seen the declaration of catastrophic fire danger ratings on the far South Coast and in Sydney the past few days.
Meantime, people heading away for the school holidays should be aware campfires and barbecues using wood, charcoal or other solid fuels have been banned in all NSW forests on the South Coast, North Coast, and Northern Tablelands from Friday September 22 until further notice to reduce the risk of bushfires.
