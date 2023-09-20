A thousand students call out "Go Dapto!", in a farewell assembly for Dapto High School Principal Andrew FitzSimons who will retire after 19 years.
Rewind back to when 'Mr Fitz' started in 2004 when the area had a reputation for being "a bit rough", it would have been an unlikely chant.
Teachers were dressed in 'Go Dapto' t-shirts, and students lined up to shake the 71-year-old's hand after the school assembly.
Science teacher Tom Massarella has been teaching at the school for over 30 years and has seen how the school transformed under Mr FitzSimons.
"Before I started people always used to tell me' Dapto's a little bit of a rough area'," Mr Massarella said.
"Sure, it was a little bit, but the biggest change that I've seen is with the students."
Mr Massarella said he can ask any student for assistance with a task and they will drop everything to help.
Students say 'Mr Fitz' always checks in on their health and wellbeing, followed by "What did you have for breakfast?".
"He's always someone you can chat with and the first thing he'll say is 'How do you feel about that?'," year 12 school captain, Nathan Herring said.
"It's been great having a principal who actually cares about the students' wellbeing and not just the inner politics of the school,
"Mr FitzSimons has always been the person you can go to and he will always make something happen. So, he's got that determination to push forward and get stuff done."
Mr FitzSimons signed the school up to the Top Blokes Foundation, a six-month mentoring program to improve young male health and wellbeing.
While 18-year-old Nathan hasn't attended the program, he's noticed the difference it's made.
"Everyone who's come through the Top Blokes, they've definitely changed; they think first before they act," he said.
Mr FitzSimons is also passionate about sustainability, the school won the Sustainable Schools NSW School of the Year Award in 2021.
"One of the major things that he did was installing solar panels getting us some really good deals," Mr Massarella said.
The school also recycles water and uses organic waste to feed the chickens. They also built bird baths or frog ponds under every air conditioning unit to literally conserve every drop of water.
Year 12 school captain, Sienna Donovan said students have gone through the COVID-19 lockdowns and multiple hardships.
"Something that I will take away is [Mr FitzSimons] resilience, and he just bounced back bounce in all the different adversities and just gets through everything and that's something that's really inspired us," Ms Donovan said.
The school held a big breakfast on September 20, an apt way to farewell the principal well known for asking all of the students what they had for breakfast.
He started a breakfast club to provide free breakfast to students several times a week.
The parent of a year eleven and year eight students at Dapto High School, Charne Champion said Mr FitzSimons "brings this whole caring attitude" to the school.
"He's always said 'If the kid comes to school well rested, well fed, then they're in the right sort of mindset', they're already set up," Mrs Champion said.
"It's hard to concentrate when you're hungry, and you haven't had enough sleep. I mean It's just basic."
At the end of the assembly Mr FitzSimons told the students to "stay strong" adding that he "will always be on the lookout to hear good things happening at this school".
The new Dapto High School principal Joel Burnett will begin in term 4.
