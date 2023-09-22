Some of the Illawarra's most promising surf lifesaving talent will look to defend their shores when a prestigious competition comes to the region this November.
Bulli Surf Life Saving Club will host a tier-two event in the Summer of Surf Series at Bulli Beach on November 18 and 19.
The event, which is being held in collaboration with Surf Life Saving Illawarra Branch and Destination Wollongong, is expected to attract more than 1000 competitors from across Australia. The series showcases some of the nation's fittest athletes racing in the surf.
Bulli SLSC president Jamie Caldwell said his club was proud to play its part in the series, which is being held for the second time this summer.
"It's another large scale event for us that we're hosting, bringing quality surf lifesaving surf sports events to the region," he said.
"We've had the success of hosting the Nutri-Grain (Ironman Series) a few years ago and the ASRL (Australian Surf Rowers League) last year, as well as a number of the IRB (Premiership Series) rounds. We've also been a staple location on the Sydney Water Series."
Caldwell added that the Illawarra would be well represented by both junior and senior competitors at the event.
"There's a number of locals who now compete for clubs outside the Illawarra, but still live and train locally. And then there's a number of athletes tied up with local Illawarra and South Coast clubs," he said.
"The Summer of Surf is for under 14s through to the opens and masters categories. So for the junior competitors around that 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18 mark, it gives them a good opportunity to race locally against some top quality competition already planning to come to the area."
Someone else who is excited to see the Summer of Surf Series coming to the Illawarra is Bulli Ironman Beau Wheeler.
The 28-year-old said it was great to see his junior club hosting an event of this magnitude.
"A lot of the bigger events are run further north, so to have one in our backyard is really special," he said.
"I hope everyone enjoys their time in Wollongong."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.