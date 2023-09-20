Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Illawarra Stingrays under-16s stay positive despite falling at last hurdle

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
September 20 2023 - 2:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It wasn't the exclamation point on a perfect season, but the Stingrays under-16s are still on a high despite losing 3-0 to Sydney University in Sunday's grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.