It wasn't the exclamation point on a perfect season, but the Stingrays under-16s are still on a high despite losing 3-0 to Sydney University in Sunday's grand final.
Illawarra were flying high after claiming 20 wins from 26 starts on their way to winning the NPL NSW Women's championships, before advancing to the big dance with a 4-0 thumping of Football NSW Institute in the semi-finals.
The Stingrays then entered the decider full of confidence, having beaten Sydney University 2-0 in their prior meeting in July. However, it was a different Uni opponent this time around at Valentine Sports Field Park, with the side claiming a comprehensive three-goal victory.
"Full credit to Sydney Uni, they turned up on the day and they deserved to win that match. Our girls put in a very valiant effort, but it was Sydney's Uni day," Stingrays technical director Troy Spink said.
"However, it was still a fantastic day for the girls because it was a celebration of what they've done this year - being the minor premiers and reaching the last day of competition. While the girls were disappointed for a moment, they still got to lift the premiers trophy on the day and they still enjoyed the moment themselves.
"The majority of these girls will now move up to our under-18s outfit and we look forward to seeing them improve as senior footballers."
