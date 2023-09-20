A man aged in his 20s was rushed to Wollongong Hospital after being crushed in an accident at Dendrobium Coal Mine.
Paramedics and rescue firefighters were called to the Mount Kembla site at 8.30am on Wednesday, September 20, after reports the man's leg had been crushed.
The Illawarra Mercury understands the man was clearing vegetation when a large tree branch rolled onto him.
"A person contracted to perform vegetation maintenance at our Kemira Valley site was injured while carrying out their work," a South32 Illawarra Metallurgical Coal spokesman said.
"We are in touch with the person's employer and will provide assistance as appropriate."
Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District was contacted for a condition update on the man, but it was unable to provide one.
The South32 spokesman said safety at the site is a priority.
"Nothing is more important to us than the safety and wellbeing of our team and people working at our sites," he said.
South32 said the incident has been reported to the NSW Resources Regulator.
The Regulator is yet to respond to the Mercury's requests for comment, however it is understood an investigation has commenced.
In a separate mine accident earlier this year, two miners were lucky to escape unscathed after a large flame exploded in their faces underground at the Russell Vale Colliery, which is owned by Wollongong Resources, on May 27.
Less than two months later, 40 workers lost their job at the site after the methane explosion forced the company to undertake major safety improvements.
