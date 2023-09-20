Illawarra Mercury
Man crushed at accident in Dendrobium Coal Mine's Kemira Valley site

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
September 20 2023 - 8:35pm
The entrance to Dendrobium Mine in Mount Kembla. Picture by Adam McLean
A man aged in his 20s was rushed to Wollongong Hospital after being crushed in an accident at Dendrobium Coal Mine.

