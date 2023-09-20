A $1000 reward was put up by Thirroul Village Shopping Plaza manager, John Comelli after a spate of thefts and vandalism in September 1996.
With Mr Comelli pledging to spend what it takes to find the thieves.
Over the course of two days, thieves stole nine large palm trees worth $700 each straight out of the ground and $1,000-worth of newly laid tiles.
"The cement hadn't even dried before they were taken," Mr Comelli said.
The trees had been planted on the Saturday but were stolen by the Monday.
Mr Comelli said he had managed the shopping centre for four years and had never had anything stolen or vandalised.
"They definitely knew what they were doing. There was no mess, nothing."
In reaction to the thefts, security patrols were increased at the shopping precinct, and a reward was offered to anyone who could provide information that led to an arrest.
"We want to catch these people, and we want to see them prosecuted. We'll pursue them until we get them. We don't care how much money it costs," Mr Comelli said.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.