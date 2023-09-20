Illawarra Mercury
From the Illawarra Mercury Archives: When a $1000 reward was offered for stolen palm trees in Thirroul

By Newsroom
Updated September 20 2023 - 3:17pm, first published 3:12pm
John Comelli outside Thirroul Village Shopping Plaza. Picture by Illawarra Mercury
Looking back on September 21, 1996

A $1000 reward was put up by Thirroul Village Shopping Plaza manager, John Comelli after a spate of thefts and vandalism in September 1996.

