The former long-time site of a recognisable Wollongong CBD business is due to go under the hammer next month, after an extended period of ownership.
The property is located at 67-71 Crown Street, Wollongong.
The site, formerly home to M & Michaels Footwear for many decades, is being marketed as a "multi-tenanted investment with development upside".
The family business began in Port Kembla in 1956, and were in the Crown Street location from 1962.
The shopfront closed in 2020 as the business moved to online only during the pandemic, while the family have retained ownership of the site.
The complex comprises three shops and three apartments. The site itself is for sale, not the businesses located there.
The businesses there, including Night Parrot, have long-term leases in place. The property earns a gross rental per year of $246,266.
The property is being auctioned on Thursday, October 19.
Co-selling agent, Simon Kersten from Colliers Wollongong said based on rental returns, the property should have a value of about $4 million.
Mr Kersten said the property was already attracting inquiries from local buyers, as well as interest from throughout the state.
"Our Sydney database has definitely seen it and liked it," he said.
"It's a well-known local property, formerly home to a long-standing local business, and because of that we've had strong local interest."
The site contains a land area of 667 square metres, a total building area of 445 square metres, and a height limit of 48 metres.
The site's current zoning would allow with consent uses such as backpackers' accommodation; boarding houses; commercial premises; entertainment facilities; hotel or motel accommodation; shop top housing; and tourist and visitor accommodation.
This listing follows a recognisable heritage building nearby changing hands.
The building at 87 Crown Street is a terrace shop with a decorative facade and verandah - believed to be one of Wollongong's last remaining commercial structures of the 19th Century.
The property, listed for sale earlier this year, sold for $2,450,000.
Selling agent, Daniel Kostovski from Rise Property Group said the property was sold to a Sydney-based investor.
