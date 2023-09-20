The winding back of the Active Kids and Creative Kids will have a big impact on Illawarra-Shoalhaven families, who used the vouchers to save on sport and activity registrations.
South Nowra resident Jonathan Seller said for his two daughters, who play representative basketball, the vouchers made a "big difference".
"It's absolutely helpful," he said. "100 bucks is 100 bucks."
In the 2023 NSW Budget, Treasurer Daniel Mookhey confirmed the government would wind back the vouchers, cutting their value in half and restricting them to families on lower incomes.
The vouchers will be issued twice a year, at the start of terms 1 and 3, and be worth $50. Families receiving Family Tax Benefit Part A will be eligible. The changes also apply to the First Lap Vouchers.
Mr Mookhey and Premier Chris Minns said the changes were "responsible" and that cost of living support would be delivered through energy bill relief, with the rebates for families and seniors increasing to $250, and fee waivers for early childhood education.
However, Kiama MP Gareth Ward slammed the government's changes, saying when the move was announced prior to the budget that families and sporting clubs would feel the pain.
"Locals are already struggling with cost-of-living pressures, more families dealing with interest rates rising and more parents are being forced to take up second jobs just to make ends meet," he said.
Mr Seller, who is also a member of the Shoalhaven sports board, said while the vouchers did not cover the cost of participation in sports, it closed the gap for families who may have otherwise cut back.
"I can see the impact that these things have across the sporting community," he said.
"It got a bit more involvement."
Mr Sellers said 27 per cent of the junior basketball domestic league fees at the Shoalhaven basketball association were covered by the vouchers over the past year.
An evaluation of the program by researchers from the University of Sydney found the voucher program increased the days where children met their physical activity guidelines from four to five days after six months, and the benefit was spread across class divides.
"The Active Kids program significantly increased children's physical activity levels and these increases continued over a six-month period," the researchers found.
Mr Seller said in the context of the overall budget, the voucher programs were an important policy that led to tangible benefits.
"Given incredible things to do, kids will do incredible things, given nothing to do, there's no telling what they'll do," he said. "This money got direct involvement that helped keep kids active in sport and hobbies like arts."
