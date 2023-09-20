A floating unicorn in the ocean off Port Kembla has ignited a full-scale emergency search.
Emergency services feared someone may be lost at sea when the inflatable unicorn was spotted bobbing in the ocean at 1.30pm on Wednesday, September 20.
A Westpac Lifesaver Rescue helicopter was deployed from Sydney to search the water for a possible swimmer in distress.
Volunteer lifesavers from Windang and Port Kembla, along with lifeguards from North Wollongong, were deployed on jetskis to search the ocean.
The flightpath shows the rescue helicopter conducted line searches off Port Kembla Beach and north towards The Five Islands.
Following an extended search, rescuers were called off.
Surf Life Saving Illawarra's Anthony Turner said nobody has been reported missing.
"Police have determined that nobody was attached the unicorn and it probably just blew into the water," he said.
The rescue helicopter was spotted by many residents as it flew north along the Illawarra coastline on its return back to Sydney.
