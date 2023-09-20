Illawarra Mercury
Westpac Rescue helicopter called to Port Kembla for search

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated September 20 2023 - 3:43pm, first published 3:28pm
An example of an inflatable unicorn similar to the one found floating off Port Kembla. File photo
An example of an inflatable unicorn similar to the one found floating off Port Kembla. File photo

A floating unicorn in the ocean off Port Kembla has ignited a full-scale emergency search.

