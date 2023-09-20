After nearly a week of in-person drop-in consultation sessions, some Illawarra residents have had their questions answered on offshore wind, while others have walked away none the wiser.
Prior to going to Bulli consultation session held on Monday, Corrimal resident Michael Green's primary concern was the visual impact on the horizon.
Having attended the session, Mr Green said his question had been answered.
"They all admit that it's visible, there's no hiding that it's not visible," he said.
Woonona resident Chiara Nakashian said attending the consultation sessions felt like "walking through a Facebook thread".
"I thought there would be more of a presentation, but it was just tiny conversations happening all throughout the room," she said.
Ms Nakashian - who said she was a strong supporter of renewable energy and the need to address climate change - said her concerns about the impact on the marine environment including whales were not yet resolved.
"They keep saying that we don't know," Ms Nakashian said.
Cunningham MP Alison Byrnes, who has attended all the sessions held in her electorate, acknowledged that the process could be "frustrating" for residents, but urged people to make a submission, one way or the other.
"Everyone should put in a submission, whether they support it, whether they don't and with any questions they've got or what they want to see addressed by the government," she said.
Currently up for consultation is the shape and size of the zone where offshore wind farms could be located off the Illawarra coast. The final design of the wind farms themselves will be determined after the energy minister Chris Bowen declares a zone and developers successfully apply for and are granted a licence to operate.
Additional approvals through the NSW government will determine the shape of the transmission infrastructure on land and how the project will connect to the grid.
In the Hunter, following consultation on the initial zone, the size of the zone reduced significantly, and shifted further offshore.
Associate Professor at UOW Michelle Voyer, who researches community responses to marine projects, said with multiple rounds of consultation before the final shape of any wind farm comes into view, governments needed to balance the community's desire for facts without creating an information overload.
"Some of the answers to people's questions we simply don't know yet, and once we know the general location of where the farms are going to be, we are going to have a more detailed answer," she said.
"At the same time, there are things that can't be rushed, that we have to take time to make sure we've done the assessments correctly and in depth."
As the debate heats up in person and online, Ms Byrnes said facts and fiction could be conflated, something that she was concerned to avoid.
"There has been a lot of misinformation out there, which has concerned me a bit, and I'll be doing my best to make sure that accurate information is out there in the public domain."
The final in-person drop in session will be held in Gerringong on Thursday from 10am to 12pm. Submissions can be made until October 16.
