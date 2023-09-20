House ablaze in Kanahooka after grass fire whipped up by strong winds

Firefighters are battling a house fire in Kanahooka Wednesday evening after a grass fire was whipped up by strong winds.
Loud explosions could be heard as firefighters tried to get the blaze in a home off Rondanella Drive under control just after 5pm.
The fire came dangerously close to a home on Saltwater Circuit, but residents grabbed garden hoses to help stop the flames.
"My wife said 'there's a fire, there's a fire'," Saltwater Circuit resident Andrew Edwards told the Mercury.
He raced outside his home to see a fast-moving grass fire tearing towards his neighbour's house, which is a dedicated disability home.
Mr Edwards and another neighbour, Matt Whiteside, grabbed garden hoses and began wetting down the house and spraying water on the flames.
"You do what you can, but it was like fighting a losing battle," Mr Edwards said.
Mr Whiteside said the fire was racing down the hill.
"It was on the top of the hill and we grabbed the hoses and jumped the fence, he said.
That's when firefighters arrived at the tiny suburban street.
They saved that house, but then the flames raced back over the hill towards another home.
That house is now on fire. As of 6.15pm there were at least 20 fire trucks on scene, along with police and paramedics. The fire had now grown to four hectares.
It follows two other grass fires earlier in the afternoon - one along Memorial Drive in Fairy Meadow and another near Cliff Road in Wollongong.
