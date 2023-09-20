A man charged with dozens of theft-related offences will remain in custody until he reappears in Wollongong Local Court in November.
The 21-year-old from Barrack Heights was refused bail when he faced court on Wednesday.
He was charged with 54 offences, including multiple counts of:
Officers from the Lake Illawarra Police District Anti-Theft Unit last month started investigations into property offences in the Illawarra.
It was after their inquiries that officers executed a search warrant at a property on Lake Entrance Road, Barrack Heights on Tuesday morning.
The man was arrested, taken to Lake Illawarra Police Station and charged.
He will now reappear in court on November 15.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.