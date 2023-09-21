A proposed giant cross in the hills overlooking Kembla Grange has been rejected by the Wollongong Local Planning Panel.
The planned 32.5-metre high cross would have sat at the top of the property of the Macedonian Monastery Sveta Petka on Wyllie Road.
The main reason for the rejection of the development application was because, at 32.5 metres, the cross exceeded the height restriction in that zone by 23.5 metres.
While the application included a request to waive the height restriction, the planning panel deemed it "unsatisfactory".
The panel also noted the "insufficient information" relating to visual effects and impacts on Aboriginal Heritage and the Illawarra Escarpment Heritage Conservation Area.
While the applicants had insisted the cross would bring increased tourist numbers to the Illawarra and the cross itself, the planning panel ruled they "failed to demonstrate potential impacts relating to traffic, car parking and access".
There was also no discussion in the application relating to the impact on utilities and waste management.
Speaking before the panel on behalf of the Macedonian Monastery Sveta Petka Bob Manevski explained the motivation behind the giant cross.
"We aspire to construct the cross monument on a grand scale to ignite inspiration in generations to come, encouraging them to embrace a shared faith and Christian values," Mr Manevski said.
"Fortunate as we are to have notable religious landscapes in this region we aim to enrich this landscape from a Christian perspective."
The panel asked him why, with quite a large monastery already clearly visible on the hill for kilometres, a second large representation of his faith was necessary.
"The grand scale is to ignite inspiration in generations to come, that's important for us," he said.
"Being so prominent at the top of the hills signifies that crucifixion of Christ. That's important for us and that's the way we're going to inspire the next generation to be better in our faith and cultural values."
Mr Manevski also said the 32.5-metre height of the cross was not chosen at random.
"The height of the cross monument is not just a figure that we've pulled out of the air," he said.
"It's the age of Jesus Christ when he was crucified on the cross - that's why we have chosen that height.
The cross had sparked a lot of community opposition since plans were placed on public exhibition in June.
As part of the public submissions, a petition with 476 signatures opposing the proposal.
