Paige Pollard started a Wollongong running club at The Blue Mile to make new friends, now she's been recognised with a national award for empowering 60 women on a weekly run.
Early on a Friday morning, the Good Energy Run Club meet at Diggies in North Wollongong ready to charge up towards the lighthouse and around the stadium.
Paige Pollard started the women's group when she was on the lookout for new friends and a running buddy.
"I found myself in a place where I was really struggling with feelings of loneliness and I felt like after living in Wollongong for some time I still had no friends," Ms Pollard said.
"I felt as if I didn't even have one person who I could go for a run with."
She moved to Wollongong in 2020 and decided in March 2023 to "take a leap" and start her own free running club.
Good Energy Run Club have grown from just a few women to 80 women who run together regularly on a Friday or Saturday morning.
"I think it shows how much of a need there was for something like this for women to be able to connect and feel motivated and to have something to show up for," she said.
One such member is Diana Carolina Pérez who moved to Wollongong from Columbia.
"Joining this club has been a game-changer for me. The physical benefits of running are undeniable, but the emotional and social rewards I've gained from being a part of this community are immeasurable," she said in a statement.
"Paige has truly created a safe and inclusive environment, where we can be ourselves and build each other up."
The running club won both the National and NSW awards for Outstanding Community Impact and Social Value by AUSactive, Australia's peak body for the exercise industry.
"I honestly was so humbled and surprised we were up against 15 other incredible businesses or community groups," Ms Pollard said.
"To have Good Energy [Run Club] recognised on a national scale was such an honour."
Ms Pollard travelled to Melbourne to attend the award ceremony on September 15.
"It's been more than just running in so many ways," Ms Pollard said.
She has collaborated with local businesses to include workshops such as injury prevention, self love, and body image awareness.
"[I'm] trying to tackle some core issues that I think I've seen come up over the past few months and I want to make sure that my girls are supported in every way possible," she said.
The communications manager at Black Dog Institute, previously worked at Lifeline Illawarra and is passionate about mental health.
"Women are feeling empowered, and there's been some really beautiful friendships that have been made through this club,
"Which is just honestly full circle, a dream come true for me."
Women can show up to the free weekly runs, and find more details through the goodenergyrunclub.com.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.