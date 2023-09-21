Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Shellharbour swim season set to start on Saturday

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated September 21 2023 - 3:02pm, first published 12:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shellharbour Council lifeguard team leader Marc Andrews (front) and relief team leader Tom Kofod at Warilla Beach preparing for this weekend's start of the swimming season. Picture by Adam McLean
Shellharbour Council lifeguard team leader Marc Andrews (front) and relief team leader Tom Kofod at Warilla Beach preparing for this weekend's start of the swimming season. Picture by Adam McLean

With the Shellharbour City Council beach lifeguard patrols kicking off from this Saturday, the message is simple - swim between the flags.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.