Shellharbour swim season set to start on Saturday

With the Shellharbour City Council beach lifeguard patrols kicking off from this Saturday, the message is simple - swim between the flags.
"The major incidents from last season all happened outside the flagged area," said lifeguard team leader Marc Andrews.
"They all happened outside patrolled beaches. Our biggest thing that we try and get out to the public is to swim between the flags because that's our primary area of response and it'll be safer than anywhere else."
From Saturday the council lifeguards will patrol Warilla Central Beach, Shellharbour North Beach and Beverley Whitfield Ocean Pool from 9.30am to 5pm daily during the school holidays.
Weekend beach patrols are conducted by volunteer lifesavers.
Mr Andrews said they were preparing for a busy summer with the very warm temperatures that have been predicted.
"We're going to look at the outlook and it is predicted to switch from La Nina to El Nino but we can't be certain about that," he said.
"We'll just prepare for the worst - if it happens we'll be ready. It could be an extremely hot summer so everyone's prepared for that and we're looking good shape for the start of the season."
Shellharbour Mayor Chris Homer is a keen surfer and he said he always looked to see what the ocean was doing before he entered the water.
"We have beautiful, stunning beaches but it's a very dynamic environment and it can get dangerous very quickly," Mayor Homer said.
"The main thing that concerns me is people largely will not know about the ocean. We get a lot of people, perhaps from south western Sydney or even the western part of the city that may not be quite up on ocean conditions.
"I can only urge those people to chat to the lifeguards as they come to the beach. If you're not sure on what's been presented at the beach, whether it's swell environments, rips, currents and the like, chat to the lifeguard and swim between the flags."
