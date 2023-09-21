Residents of Yellow Rock are a step closer to getting their mail delivered without any drama.
The suburb that falls in both Kiama and Shellharbour local government areas shares its name with one in the Blue Mountains.
It's even worse for those living in Yellow Rock Road because there's one of those in the Blue Mountains as well.
Despite having two distinct postcodes, residents in the Illawarra Yellow Rock have found packages being delivered to the Blue Mountains.
To end the confusion - which also affects emergency services and satellite navigation - the two council areas are working to rename the suburb.
Both councils need to approve the change - to Yellow Rock Ridge - with Kiama Municipal Council doing its bit on Tuesday night.
Shellharbour City Council is expected to discuss the matter at an upcoming meeting.
Once that is done, a proposal will be sent to the NSW Geographical Names Board, which has started a push to remove duplicated suburb names in the state.
Kiama council papers stated there had been several surveys of residents over the name change, with 30 per cent of 123 residents who responded saying they had issues with the suburb name.
Just 16 per cent found the road name a problem.
A follow-up survey offering the choice of Yellow Rock Ridge or Yellow Rock Creek found 70 per cent of the 50 people who responded preferred the former.
If the suburb name is changed, it is expected that will cancel out any confusion regarding the identical street names.
Should the name Yellow Rock Ridge be approved, Kiama council will help residents with their change of address.
"Assistance will be given to the residents of Yellow Rock to facilitate change of address should the Geographical Names Board approve the change," council papers stated.
"This will be advising other authorities on their behalf, pushing the new address through NSW and Australian address databases, and providing an official letter stating new address.
"Council will hold the old and new address concurrently against each property for a period of one year."
