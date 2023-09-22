A bag containing 50 grams of meth was uncovered during a Lake Illawarra grandmother's strip search as she tried to secrete the drugs between her cheeks.
Amanda Lee Dallen was set to fight two charges stemming from the chaotic events of April 18 in a hearing at Wollongong Local Court on Thursday.
However the 40-year-old entered last-minute guilty pleas to supplying an indictable amount of drugs and hindering police.
Tendered court documents state Dallen was leaving a "known" Albion Park drug premises in a white Volkswagen Golf about 2pm when police pulled her over on Boonerah Street.
As an "extremely nervous" Dallen provided her driver's licence, police noticed the corner of a resealable plastic bag sticking out of her other hand.
Officers questioned her about it however she dismissed them and immediately stuck her hand up her shorts leg in a bid to conceal it in her underwear.
The mother-of-five was removed from the car and handcuffed. She denied having anything on her when a female officer asked her to take the bag out from her shorts.
Dallen was then strip searched in the back of a police vehicle. As this was happening, Dallen reached behind her legs and tried to conceal the bag "into her bottom".
The officer grabbed Dallen's hand however she sat on the bench, trapping the officer's hand. She refused several requests to lift herself and instead thrashed her body around.
The bag then exploded with the white crystal substance emptied out into the back of the vehicle.
Dallen was moved from the bench and arrested. She admitted to police she had taken heroin prior to being stopped and as such was taken to Shellharbour Hospital.
The crystal substance seized was determined to be 50 grams of meth.
Defence lawyer Analise Ritchie said these offences were Dallen's most serious to date on her 40-page record, which is made up of mostly property and driving offences.
Ms Ritchie argued Dallen was still committed to her rehabilitation, despite being bailed to a facility two weeks ago and lasting one week after being caught with a drug.
The birth of Dallen's first grandchild while she was in custody was a "wake up call", Ms Ritchie added.
Magistrate Claire Girotto sentenced Dallen to 14 months in jail with a non-parole period of five months.
Dallen walked out of court on parole due to time she has already served. She was also placed on a 12 month community correction order for the hinder police offence.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.