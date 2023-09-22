Illawarra Mercury
Exclusive

Amanda Lee Dallen sentenced for hiding 50 grams of meth between the cheeks

Grace Crivellaro
Grace Crivellaro
Updated September 22 2023 - 12:05pm, first published 11:30am
Amanda Lee Dallen was sentenced at Wollongong Local Court on September 21. Picture from Facebook
Amanda Lee Dallen was sentenced at Wollongong Local Court on September 21. Picture from Facebook

A bag containing 50 grams of meth was uncovered during a Lake Illawarra grandmother's strip search as she tried to secrete the drugs between her cheeks.

Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

Local News

