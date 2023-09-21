Three months on from a disappointing showing at the World Championships, the Aussie Rollers will now begin their campaign to get to the 2024 Paralympics.
The side will leave Australian shores on Thursday for a tournament in Italy where they will take on top teams from both the Italian and French leagues.
Wollongong Roller Hawks star Luke Pople is part of Australia's 12-man squad, while fellow Illawarra talent Brett Stibners joins the team as assistant coach.
"Paris is definitely on my radar for sure," Pople said
"It's always an honour to tour with the Australian team. We have a great young group going away to push their claim and impress the coaches in preparation for Paris next year."
Several players from Australia's World Championship squad are unavailable for this tournament due to to work commitments, including Roller Hawks pair Tristan Knowles and Shawn Russell. Pople will be joined by new faces Tom McHugh, Jaylen Brown, Jontee Brown and Phil Evans in Italy.
The Rollers finished seventh at the World Championships in Dubai and, with the number of teams for Paris reduced from 12 to eight, Australia needs to be on their game to ensure they navigate the rigorous qualification process that will see good teams miss out.
Charged with leading that process is five-time Paralympian Brad Ness, who takes over as head coach from Craig Friday. When appointed to the role, he reached out to Roller Hawks captain Stibners to be his assistant.
While Stibners brings almost two decades of international playing experience, he says he's still adjusting to being a coach, having guided the NSW junior team for the last two years.
"It is a big step up. Brad, Darren (Allie) and myself have been having weekly chats about the players, the program and the coaching roles, but they are all still a work in progress," Stibners said.
"I think this tour will help settle the coaching roles and hopefully help define how we want the playing group to play going forward."
