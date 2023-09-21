Illawarra Mercury
Berkeley breeder Jon Wade sentenced for leaving 72 Bengal cats in squalid

Updated September 21 2023 - 5:25pm, first published 5:11pm
Jon Wade departing Wollongong courthouse on September 21 after he was sentenced for failing to provide veterinary treatment to dozens of cats. Pictures by Grace Crivellaro, RSPCA
A once successful cat breeder kept 72 felines across two Illawarra properties in such squalid conditions that most had to be euthanised.

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

