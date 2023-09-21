A once successful cat breeder kept 72 felines across two Illawarra properties in such squalid conditions that most had to be euthanised.
RSPCA inspectors were called to Jon Wade's homes several times between October and November last year and found the "extremely large population" of Bengal cats surrounded by faeces and decomposed chicken.
All of the cats were seized - 63 with flea infestations and 29 with dental disease. Fifty were in such poor condition they had to be euthanised, costing the RSPCA $142,000 in vet bills.
"This sort of squalor would have been quite distressing for them," Magistrate Claire Girotto said during Wade's sentencing on Thursday.
Wade, a 62-year-old disability pensioner, pleaded guilty at Wollongong Local Court to committing an act of animal cruelty and three counts of failing to provide veterinary treatment.
Tendered documents state RSPCA inspectors arrived at Wade's Fairy Meadow home on October 14, 2022 after receiving complaints from a nearby residents.
The property was marked by signs of long-term hoarding with rubbish in the front yard and a strong smell of ammonia and cat poo emanating from it.
Inspectors found 48 adult Bengal cats and 11 young kittens confined in different rooms, with a further 13 male cats in a large outdoor enclosure.
They were housed among dried chicken carcasses and had no water.
"The conditions were confronting, cluttered and highly unsanitary," court documents state.
Inspectors ordered Wade to take all kittens to the vet the next day and to immediately remove the cat poo from the home. They returned the following month after he didn't comply.
All cats were seized and had to be sedated before examination due to fear-based aggression.
A further inspection was carried out at a Berkeley property where 20 cats were found - one of which was in a roof cavity. They were also seized for immediate veterinary treatment.
Two of the cats had pyometra, a life-threatening bacterial infection of the uterus that can cause sepsis and death.
High-profile defence lawyer Bryan Wrench said Wade, who has autism, was once an accomplished cat breeder, listing the awards his client had won at shows.
However his mental health spiralled which led to the neglect of himself, his home and as a result, his cats.
"The cats were not desexed, they mated ... and it simply got out of control," Mr Wrench said, adding Wade lost his government housing as a result of its condition.
Prosecutor Kate Hewson conceded the offending wasn't malicious or intentionally cruel.
"It nonetheless resulted in a situation of considerable harm to those animals," Ms Hewson said.
Mr Wrench applied to have Wade dealt with under mental health legislation however the magistrate said his offending was too serious.
"If he had done this on purpose, he would be going to jail," Magistrate Girotto said.
Wade received an 18-month community correction order with conditions he comply with a mental health treatment plan.
He was also ordered to pay $50,000 of the veterinary costs and can't own any more than two cats, which must be microchipped and desexed.
