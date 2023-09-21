Cooling waters, closed kiosk spark concerns over future of Dapto pool

Patricia Di Leva learned to swim in the waters of Dapto public pool, taking her first dip when she was three years old.
Her life's path soon took her away from regular swims, but when the pool became a heated facility, warmed to a balmy 26 degrees, it lured her back. Mrs Di Leva has since made it her routine to swim five times a week at Bangaroo Avenue.
But the heating has been patchy lately, reportedly due to failing pumps. According to Mrs Di Leva and other pool-users, the staffing levels at the pool are also down, and the kiosk has closed completely.
Wollongong City Council recently waived the pool entry fee, in light of the heating issue. According to the council, the issue is being investigated and the pumps will be replaced "as soon as possible".
But residents says they are concerned the pool is being left to ruin.
"Council aren't very transparent on the future of the pool," said Mrs Di Leva.
"For some reason they have not put at tender out, so the kiosk is shut - school holidays start on Friday and there's no kiosk for the summer.
"The [heating] pumps that are there at the moment are on their way out and they have known this for quite some time. Instead of replacing them, they are just waiting until they actually go. If they go next winter, then we won't have a pool for the winter.
"Right now the lifeguards can't put the [heating] blankets on because they've got minimal staff, so the temperature will start to drop, then you won't get your patrons in there because the water's too cold, then council could say, 'this is not a viable pool, we're going to shut it down'."
Mrs Di Leva said the pool was sometimes manned by a single lifeguard, posing a safety risk.
A spokeswoman for Wollongong City Council said that staffing levels at the pool varied according to the number of swimmers, and could be boosted on an "ad hoc basis". There were extra lifeguards on standby for peak periods at the pool, including January, and standard staffing would increase with the start of the swim season, this Saturday.
"Wollongong City Council has no plans to close Dapto Pool," the spokeswoman said, in a written statement.
"We have temporarily paused fee collection at this facility while we investigate the pool's heat pump system, which is failing. We are focused on replacing the heat pump soon as possible, so that the pool can return to its full functionality. Our investigations will focus on sustainable, fit-for-purpose options that are more suited to the site.
"The kiosk at the pool has been closed over the winter months - this is standard practice across our heated pools at a time of year when their usage drops. In line with Council policy, a competitive tender process is being completed for the kiosk to find a suitable option for the upcoming summer season.
"We have had to make a number of last minute adjustments to our normal summer operations at Dapto Pool to account for the heat pump system failure. We are working to ensure this valued community asset remains operational across summer, while also minimising any impact to visitors. We thank the community for their understanding.''
Council named the renewal and upgrade of its treated water pools as a key investment priority in its draft infrastructure delivery program for the next four years, with almost $20,000 has been set aside for pools.
The majority of those funds are earmarked for replacement works at Corrimal, Helensburgh, Port Kembla and Unanderra pools, and at Wollongong's Continental Pool.
Dapto Heated Pool is not mentioned in the report.
Another regular pool-user, Liz Chapman, said "quite a few" residents had emailed council about the issue, only to receive a "generic reply".
She said the pool was an important resource for a wide variety of people, including those seeking fitness and wellbeing, people with disabilities and poor mental health. It also hosts learn-to-swim classes, squad training and carnivals with hundreds of participants.
"It's a memorial pool, so it holds a lot of value to the community," she said.
