Things heating up for power pop act The Summertimes

The story of The Summertimes is one of persistence - with a little help from the internet.
The band's self-titled debut includes the likes of drummer Steve O'Brien (Tumbleweed), bassist Peter Bull (Icehouse) and guitarist Ashley Naylor (Paul Kelly, The Church).
But the nucleus is the pair of guitarist-songwriters David Beniuk and David Challenger.
While the former now lives in Hobart and the latter Hong Kong, they both grew up in Wollongong, cutting their teeth in local venues - Ironworkers, The Oxford, North Gong and Illawarra Hotel - in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
In the mid-1990s, they formed the band Merry Widows, where they spent plenty of weekends travelling up and down the coast playing support slots.
After the band broke up, Beniuk and Challenger plugged away separately, occasionally releasing new music and performing until it all got pushed to the backburner because of, well, life.
That changed when Challenger got an offer - and a recording budget - from power pop label Rank and File to make an album. And so he called Beniuk.
"At the time Dave was asking I was ready to try something I hadn't done for a while," Beniuk said.
"It got quite exciting. We had a budget, we could go to a good studio and use a good producer and hire some musos who could really bring the material alive."
That producer would be five-time ARIA winner Paul McKercher - not a bad guy to have at the helm.
The 10 songs on the album are made up of two co-writes and then an even 4-4 split between Beniuk and Challenger's respective back catalogues.
So while most of these songs will be familiar to Wollongong music fans of a certain vintage, a new band meant the chance to give the music a fresh sound (and perhaps revise the odd lyric that never really stood the test of time).
"It was an opportunity to make some really good recordings of what we thought was the best stuff we worked on together over the years," Beniuk said.
"We had these songs we believed in and we thought we could make great recordings of them. That would give them the opportunity to maybe land somewhere that they hadn't had that opportunity to land in years gone by."
That's definitely been the case. Back in the Merry Widows' days - as for any band of that time - it was an uphill slog to get attention from media or radio.
These days, there are hundreds of music websites, blogs and radio stations who are only as far away as the 'send' button on your email.
And so The Summertimes' sweet power pop has been getting raves from the United States, United Kingdom. France, Canada and The Netherlands.
That's sure to provide some validation; that these songs - some of them written decades ago - were always good. All that had to happen was someone had to hear them.
"It feels like the material had more of a geographical reach than we ever probably thought we could try and achieve back when we were first doing it," Beniuk said.
"The Australianness of it is something that's been commented on a lot - but in a positive way. It's not considered hokey or too niche because it's Australian.
What gets referenced is the Hoodoo Gurus and Midnight Oil kind of Australianness."
The Summertimes were conceived as a studio-only project; in part because of the sheer logistics of getting all the band members to the gig - which can be tricky when one of them has to take an international flight to get there.
But the favourable response to the debut album has gotten some of them thinking.
"We'll just have to wait and see," Beniuk said.
"It would be nice if the recordings led to some live gigs, that people wanted us to play. Then we could know that we'd turn up and have an audience.
"It would be fun if we could do it."
