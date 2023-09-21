Balgownie Public School turned into a world globe for their multicultural day to show off their students' diversity and their geography knowledge.
The school has students from 34 countries and wanted to embrace the multiculturalism that is Wollongong.
Parents of Balgownie Public School students arrived on September 21 and fastened their seat belts for a trip around the world in only 90 minutes.
Each classroom spent a term learning about a different country for their geography unit. With the term coming to an end, the school decided to get creative on how they would present their work to parents and loved ones.
Classrooms transformed into countries including New Zealand, Serbia, India, Brazil, Lebanon, Spain, Italy, Pakistan, Korea, China, Scotland, England, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Fiji.
The captain of the plane, school principal Donna Barton directed the parents (passengers) over the PA system.
"Attention passengers you have arrived at your destination, please enjoy the tour," Mrs Barton announced.
As the parents arrived at each classroom (country) the students took them on a tour.
"We have to greet them in Serbian and then we each have our section and we show them what we were researching," year four student Diya Mallgee said.
"[We learned about] the art and music, what they wear, what language they speak, and the tourist attractions."
The 10-year-old from India was dressed in traditional clothes for the day and spent the term learning about Serbia.
The school principal said it gave the students the opportunity to learn about the different cultures and brought the wider community together.
"This is a lovely opportunity for children to learn immerse themselves in culture in their learning and in the curriculum but also to take pride and share their own cultural heritage," Mrs Barton said.
"It's just a beautiful way to celebrate the multiculturalism that is Wollongong."
The students come from a diverse background of 34 different countries.
Parents and community members were involved in the students learning through sharing their culture.
"We've had parents come up and do dance classes, cooking classes, and language classes," Mrs Barton said.
The multicultural day included a smoking ceremony, a parade of nations, an around the world in 90 minute tour, and the school's book fair and art exhibition.
"It's about respecting each other's culture and showing what everyone's culture is and it's just like a really fun way to show how great all the cultures are," year six student Zayn-Eddine Baghdadi said.
Zayn-Eddine returned from a holiday in Vietnam with his family only to find out his class would spend the entire term learning about it.
"I was laughing ... I was really lucky," he said.
His favourite part of visiting Vietnam was visiting the Cu Chi tunnels in South Vietnam.
"They're just like fast to move around. Plus I can fit in them because they're actually really small tunnels."
The 12-year-old has a Lebanese background and "was really happy" because it was the first time he got to wear the country's traditional clothes.
