The Mercury in 1921: Queensland mine disaster hits home

A mining disaster in the Far North Queensland town of Mt Mulligan has been felt in Wollongong.
A series of explosions in the coal mine killed 75 workers, some of whom were from the Illawarra, the Mercury reported.
"It is estimated that about 20 men from Corrimal are among the missing," the Mercury said.
There were also "grave fears" held for a number of miners from Helensburgh who were known to be working at Mt Mulligan.
The Mercury added that a number of the victims still had family and friends in the region.
When the miners at South Bulli colliery heard the news, they stopped work for the day out of sympathy for the families - some not returning the next day.
"The district secretary, on receipt of the news, at once wired to the secretary of the Queensland miners conveying the sympathy of the Illawarra members to the friends and relatives of the victims," the Mercury said.
