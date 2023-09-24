The Mercury in 1997: Army machine gunner started Corrimal club fire

An army machine gunner was sentenced over an attempt to start a fire in the roof of Corrimal Leagues Club.
Professional soldier Stephen Paul Lynn, of Bellambi, had entered a toilet cubicle just after midnight, stood on the toilet seat and then broke and lifted a ceiling panel.
He then lit some paper towelling and placed it in the ceiling area. A club staff member saw the fire and extinguished it.
When apprehended by a staff member Lynn had singed hair on the back of his hand and a black soot mark on his inner left arm.
Magistrate Brian Maloney sentenced Lynn to 100 hours of community service and ordered him to pay compensation of $518.
Mr Maloney said a professional soldier was required to have personal attributes of discipline and self-motivation.
"If I was your lieutenant you wouldn't be carrying a machine gun again and I don't think I would even have you in the kitchen," Mr Maloney said.
