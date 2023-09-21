Moves to have voting booths onsite at Wollongong's Yours and Owls Festival next month have been knocked back.
The two-day festival at the University of Wollongong, on October 14 and 15, coincides with the Voice to parliament referendum
Organisers expect crowds of up to 25,000 on both days of the 18+ festival.
But it's the scale of the festival which is problematic, the Australian Electoral Commission's NSW manager Rebecca Main said.
"We [also] needed to ensure there's access to people other than festival-goers, and it's not possible if the university is cordoned off to just festival-goers," she said.
And as there are no pass-outs, co-promoter Ben Tillman is encouraging people to exercise their democratic right before they arrive.
"We consulted with the AEC to see if there was a way to host a voting booth on-site to make it as convenient as possible for patrons, but the regulations surrounding that deem it not viable," Mr Tillman said.
"We encourage our patrons to head to aec.giv.au to get information about postal vote options, pre-polling and on-day polling locations so they can vote prior to entering the festival.
"The festival has a no pass-outs policy, so it is important that everyone votes prior to entering."
Headlining this year are the likes of like Chet Faker, Hilltop Hoods, Meg Mac and Safia.
Just three days ago, the Hilltop Hoods shared a 'Yes' tile on Instagram and explained: "In the upcoming referendum on the 14th of October the three of us will be voting 'Yes' to an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to Parliament.
"It is a privilege to share this land with the world's oldest continuous culture. The Voice is an important step in the journey that we are all taking in order to heal this country."
Referendum voting day will be Saturday, October 14, 2023.
Just like at a federal election, the AEC will open thousands of polling places around the country.
Polling places will be open between 8am and 6pm, local time, on voting day.
You can cast your vote at any polling place within your state or territory.
If you're interstate on polling day and need to cast your vote, you will need to visit a designated interstate voting centre.
Early voting will begin on Monday, October 2, in the following states and territories:
Early voting will begin on Tuesday, October 3, in the following states and territories due to a public holiday:
Hundreds of early voting centres will progressively open and be available over the two weeks before voting day. You can vote early either in person or by post if on voting day you:
