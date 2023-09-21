Anthony Harb is on a mission.
Having been at the core of our food supply chain and seen the difference that supermarket shelf space makes to what we eat, Mr Harb is trying to change what we eat.
Having moved to the Illawarra, Mr Harb walked into what he thought was a veritable food bowl, but when shopping in the major supermarkets and even independent grocery stores, the brands here were the same as those found anywhere around the country.
The local business he is in the process of launching is trying to change that by adding one local product into the weekly shopping basket of the Illawarra.
"I was a grocery buyer myself, buying millions of dollars of stuff," he said.
"I travelled extensively and studied the food industry internationally, and what you realise is that we all need food and the immediate market is your local market."
But rather than relying on the local market for food, many of our daily items come from interstate and sometimes internationally, even when there is a local product just up the road.
Angela Jones runs Kangaroo Valley Gourmet from a shed at the back of her property. For the past 12 years she has been making vinegars, olive oils, jams, marmalades, pickles relishes and olives - with as much as possible grown on site.
"I try to grow as much as I can," she said.
Through a cycle of farmers markets in the Kiama, Berry and Kangaroo Valley and a few select cafes, Ms Jones gets her foods to market, but has found sales fluctuate seasonally. Particularly after COVID, as hospitality businesses suffered, Ms Jones has seen her buyers close up shop and without the scale to sell into supermarkets, has relied upon market sales.
For the past six months, Mr Harb has been travelling throughout the broader Illawarra, from the Southern Highlands to the Far South Coast and has found a food industry in nearly every pocket of the region, but one that is invisible when browsing the supermarket aisles.
At the same time, the producers' skills lay not so much in marketing and sales, but in actually producing their product. This was the case with Ms Jones who said her passion was in making the products, rather than marketing them.
"I enjoy making this stuff, and other than doing the markets, I don't have the time nor am I that way inclined to be into marketing and that kind of thing."
This is where Mr Harb saw his talents coming in. As a former intermediary between food producers and the consumer, Mr Harb hoped to be able to set up a structure to allow producer like Ms Jones to get their products to a wider market, and find financial sustainability, without having to do all of that themselves or meet the price and volume demands of a supermarket.
This led to the formation of Keep Local Foods. While the exact model is still being developed, Mr Harb said he hopes to begin by establishing a platform linking small producers with restaurants and cafes before opening it up to consumers.
But in a higher interest rate environment and the cost of living crisis cutting into household budgets, Mr Harb is well aware that when consumers have a cheaper option, they will gravitate towards it, but hopes that if each consumers throws one or two local purchases into their shopping cart, this will keep the network of local food alive.
"The cheapest option means you're sourcing the lowest price product and that can destroy an infrastructure in a local area."
In the future, Mr Harb is hoping to turn Australians' preference for local foods into a sustainable industry.
"I'd like to say there's a metric of how much food eaten in the Illawarra is grown in the Illawarra. I'd say if we had to measure that now it'd be one per cent, if that."
If Mr Harb is successful, that metric could start to go up, rather than continue down.
